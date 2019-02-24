Reno J. Nickele, 86, of Mount Prospect and formerly Norridge and Chicago, peacefully, at home on February 22, 2019. Veteran of the Korean War. Reno never stopped pouring love and energy into his marriage with his loving wife Mary Ann (Schramm). They were married for 63 wonderful years. The greatest testaments of their love are their children Christopher (Jeane), Janet (John) Ostrowski, Renee (Chris Horton) and Glenn. He delighted in loving and spending time with his grandchildren Christopher (Sally), Daniel (Jana), Jacquelyn (Greg Way), John (Karen), Amy, Luke, Reno James, Aryana, Jami, Laura, and Vincent. He adored every moment with great grandchildren Harrison, Henry, Scarlet, Lucy, Peter, Reno, and Baby Way. Reno was the cherished brother of Anthony and the late Joseph, Sister Josephine DSMP, Albert, and Angelo Nickele. Brother-in-law of Victoria Nickele, Nancy Nickele, Betty Nickele, Fred Krason, Kathy and William Ticha, Raymond and Karen Schramm, and the late Marie Nickele and the late Joyce Krason. Beloved cousin, friend, neighbor, and uncle of many. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Albert and Angeline (Busato) and Raymond and Katherine Schramm. A retired master carpenter, Reno put his expert craftsmanship into many homes in Niles, Park Ridge, Des Plaines, and Morton Grove during his career. He devoted the later years of his career to building the retirement home for the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in Des Plaines. He was also instrumental in lovingly remodeling and adding his special touches to his children's homes. Reno continued to enjoy designing and building well into his 80's. Reno touched the lives of all who knew him. He was kind, loving and caring. The family would like to give special thanks to his caregiver, Gen, for her care and dedication. Visitation Monday, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Visitation Tuesday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M.at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) at Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses or donations to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (150 N. Michigan, Suite 1550, Chicago, IL 60601) are appreciated. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary