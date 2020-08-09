Rest In Peace Mr. Rossi. I am sad we are unable to get back to Chicago to pay our proper respects. May God be with Mrs. Rossi and have His Angels comfort her. Mrs. Rossi, I just want to say that I am truly blessed to have your son Joe as one of my very best friends! God Bless your beautiful family and fill your hearts with memories of the love and happiness that I know you all share! ❤❤❤

Steve Yniguez

Friend