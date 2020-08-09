Renzo J. Rossi, Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Carol nee Gentile. Loving father of Joseph (Julie) Rossi, Christine (Mark) Wiseman & the late John Rossi. Cherished grandfather of Valerie, Brett, Dominic, Isabella & Anthony. Dear brother of Sergio (Penny) Rossi, Ben (Debbie) Rossi & the late Loretta (John) O'Connell. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Thomas More Church, Chicago, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
