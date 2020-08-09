1/1
Renzo J. Rossi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renzo J. Rossi, Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Carol nee Gentile. Loving father of Joseph (Julie) Rossi, Christine (Mark) Wiseman & the late John Rossi. Cherished grandfather of Valerie, Brett, Dominic, Isabella & Anthony. Dear brother of Sergio (Penny) Rossi, Ben (Debbie) Rossi & the late Loretta (John) O'Connell. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Thomas More Church, Chicago, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral
09:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 8, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr. Rossi. I am sad we are unable to get back to Chicago to pay our proper respects. May God be with Mrs. Rossi and have His Angels comfort her. Mrs. Rossi, I just want to say that I am truly blessed to have your son Joe as one of my very best friends! God Bless your beautiful family and fill your hearts with memories of the love and happiness that I know you all share! ❤❤❤
Steve Yniguez
Friend
August 8, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family.
May your loving memories comfort you and May he Rest In Peace.
Gail Kuenster
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved