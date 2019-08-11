|
Reo Ansai, 93, passed away comfortably on Aug. 5, 2019 in Vernon Hills, Ill. at the Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes assisted living facility. Reo was born in Portland, Ore. and eventually made his home in Chicago, Ill. after living in the Rohwer Japanese internment camp. Reo served in the U.S. Army from Sep. 1944 to May 1947. Reo was a dedicated worker for PPC Industries in Wheeling, Ill. for over 30 years. Reo was the youngest of five children of Hiroshi and Sano Ansai. He was the husband of the late Yoshiye for 44 years, father of Steven and the late Russell (Susan) and grandfather of Lindsay, Michelle, and Nicholas. Visitation Aug. 12, 2019 from 4–7pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL. Burial and graveside service Aug. 13, 2019 at 10am at the Montrose Cemetery, 5400 N. Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL. Donations in Reo's memory may be made to Alzheimer's charities. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
