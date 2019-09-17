|
Resa Beverly Himmelblau, nee Cohen, 87, beloved wife of the late Leo, happily married for 66 years; loving mother of Ray (Bonnie), Bruce (Sue) and Larry (Clare Ann) Himmelblau; cherished grandmother of Eric, Ryan, Jeffrey and Alec Himmelblau; devoted daughter of the late Aron and Adele Cohen. Resa was a past president of Wilmette Hadassah and a dedicated member of Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Congregation. Chapel service 10 AM Tuesday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Hadassah. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019