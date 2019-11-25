|
|
Reta Cohen nee Mirsky, beloved wife of the late Samuel Gottesman and the late Normand Cohen; loving mother of Neil (Cindy) Gottesman and Jodi (Paul) Loeb; devoted grandmother of Stephen, Eric, Justin (Hannah), Jillian (Chad) and Ryan; great grandmother of Alaia; dear sister of Burton (Marcia) Mirsky; cherished aunt to Polly (Matthew), Eric (Lisa), Andrew, Peter (Jo Ann), Wendy (Jeffrey) and their families. Reta is also survived by her loving caregivers, Charo Koch, Susan Apilan and Karen Kashul. Services will be private. Contributions may be made to Anti-Defamation League, 120 S. LaSalle Street, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60603 or North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019