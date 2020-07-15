Reta M. Enders, 99, passed away on July 10, 2020. Reta was born in 1921 to Raymond Parkhurst and Eva Woolley Parkhurst. She married her husband, Emil M. Enders (deceased 2010) in 1941. He served in the Army Air Corps. At the end of the WWII, they returned to Chicago and built a home in Elmhurst, where they raised three children, Donna (Kent Charlesworth), Randall (Karen), and Kimberly. After their retirement in 1983, Reta and Emil moved to Keowee Key, SC. In 2011, Reta returned to Illinois to be with family and lived in Hinsdale and Lombard. In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Brian Charlesworth, Randall Enders (Michelle), Kristin Timmons (Timothy), Matthew Enders (Amie), Daniel Charlesworth, Andrew Charlesworth, Jay Pranger (Rebecca) and Harley Pranger (Rosalia), and her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jayce, Jayden, Addison, Mattie, Aubrey, Luke, Arlen, and Cara. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, and by her grandson, Mark Enders. Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 139 E. First Street, Hinsdale, IL. The family will receive friends immediately before the service at the church, commencing at 10 a.m., and at a luncheon following the service. Interment will be in the columbarium in the church garden at Eternal Shepard Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Lambs Preschool, Eternal Shepard Lutheran Church, 220 Carson Road, Seneca, SC 29678, or to the charity of your choosing. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com