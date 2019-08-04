Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Reva G. Bennett

Reva G Bennett, nee Cohen, 97, longtime resident of Highland Park, passed away July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Bennett, dear mother of Leslie (Charles) Sicher, Jeffrey (Terrie) Bennett and Pamela Ori. Loving grandmother of Gregory (Kate) and Alexis Sicher, Michael (Lauren) Bennett, Lindsey (Bo) McWhorter, Christina (Matt) Rosenkrans and Daniel (Anne) Ori; great-grandmother of nine. Sister to Harvey Dodels and aunt to Jimmy Dodels. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to: or . For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
