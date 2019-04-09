Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Revera Poticha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Revera Poticha

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Revera Poticha Obituary
Revera Poticha nee Bradley, 1927-2019; beloved daughter of the late Sam and Lottie Bradley, loving wife of the late Carl, cherished mother of Sabra Dulkin and Janise Poticha, treasured grandmother of Sara and Danny Dulkin, died peacefully on Shabbat, April 6th in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Funeral service Wednesday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in Revera's memory may be made to the Israel Guide Dog Center- www.israelguidedog.org. Shiva will take place immediately following the burial until 9:00pm and Thursday from 6:00 – 9:00pm. For shiva information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now