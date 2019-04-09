|
|
Revera Poticha nee Bradley, 1927-2019; beloved daughter of the late Sam and Lottie Bradley, loving wife of the late Carl, cherished mother of Sabra Dulkin and Janise Poticha, treasured grandmother of Sara and Danny Dulkin, died peacefully on Shabbat, April 6th in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Funeral service Wednesday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in Revera's memory may be made to the Israel Guide Dog Center- www.israelguidedog.org. Shiva will take place immediately following the burial until 9:00pm and Thursday from 6:00 – 9:00pm. For shiva information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019