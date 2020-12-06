1/
Reynold Carlberg
Reynold Carlberg 89 of Midlothian, IL died in hospice care 11/26/20. Born in Chicago Rey served 4 years in the USAF. He refereed soccer for 50 yrs and was a talented artist. He was a member of VASA, IOVSA, NISOA and more. He was preceded in death by wife Mavis parents Ragnwald & Ina Carlberg & grandson Robby. Survivors include daughters Debra, Marla & Linda; grandchildren Aimee, Scott, Sara, Corey & Katie; & 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial service 1/17/21, 1:30 pm All Saints Lutheran Church 13350 LaGrange Rd Orland Park, with visitation at 12:30.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
17
Visitation
12:30 PM
JAN
17
Memorial service
01:30 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church
