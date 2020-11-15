1/1
Rheda Lucille Walton
Rheda J. Walton, three days before her 97th birthday, died peacefully in the arms of family in the early hours of November 13, 2020. She was the loyal wife of Thomas B. Walton (died 1985) and Donald R. Russ, M.D. (died 1964), and the loving mother of Donald E. Russ (Robin), Carol L. (Gilbert) Russ, Scott H. Russ (Adora), Jenny L. Stephani (Bill) and Diana L. Moore (David). She was grandmother of Sally & Annie Gilbert, Nicholas & Tommy Stephani and Thomas, Henry, Maddy & Gabby Moore. She was daughter of Wilford S. and Mary (Elliott (MacGregor)) Janson of Canton, Ohio, and had four brothers who predeceased her: Robert, Richard, Raymond and Russell.

She graduated from Ohio State University in 1944 and was employed as a secretary, teacher, stockbroker and investment advisor. A resident of Lake Forest for 52 years, she was a player of tennis and bridge, a member of First Presbyterian Church and Shore Acres Country Club, and a patron of libraries everywhere. She leaves a remarkable extended family and many supportive friends who will miss her profoundly. Her funeral and burial will be private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
