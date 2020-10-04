1/2
Rhoda Matten
1918 - 2020
Rhoda Matten, nee Levin, 101, beloved wife of the late Arthur Matten; devoted and energetic mother of the late Jeffrey (Arlene) Matten, Butch (Dale) Matten, and Sue (Bruce) Peters; loving grandmother of Michele (Jason) Widdes, Michael (Yasmin) Matten, Eric (Lori) Matten, Kevin (Shawna) Matten, Todd Matten, Jason (Susan) Peters, Chad (Jen) Peters, Amy (Justin) Weber; great-grandmother of Fiona, Amelia, Isaac, Lola, Audric, Daniel, Jacob, Juniper, Indigo, Wren, Lily, Hadley, Blake, Grant, Allison, Sam, Shay, Mack; dear sister of the late Shirley Ogulnick and the late Jeanne Mendelssohn; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Rhoda lived a long and active life and departed peacefully from it. She enjoyed her exercise, card games and many friends. She's the only person we know who lived during two pandemics, being born in December 1918 and having died in September 2020. She will be missed. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service was private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to ORT America, 3701 Commercial, Suite 13, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.ortchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Special warm and thoughtful person!!
Marlene Margolis Hirshman
