Rhoda Neukuckatz
Rhoda Neukuckatz nee Ziemann, age 92, passed away August 27, 2020.Funeral Services will be held Sunday, September 6th at 1:30 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard. Visitation will follow until 4:30 PM. Private family burial Tuesday at Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. Rhoda was the loving wife of 68 years of Al; beautiful mother of David (Melinda), and Donna (Marty) Berg; fond grandmother of Charles (Vicki), John (Jessica), Peter (Kelly) Berg, Casey (Leah) Berg, and Jamie Berg; loving great-grandmother of Kolbie, Kasey, Nevaeh, Alex and Benson. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister. Memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1190 N. Hicks Rd, Palatine, IL 60067. For more info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
Brust Funeral Home
SEP
6
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Brust Funeral Home
