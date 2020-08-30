Rhoda Neukuckatz nee Ziemann, age 92, passed away August 27, 2020.Funeral Services will be held Sunday, September 6th at 1:30 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard. Visitation will follow until 4:30 PM. Private family burial Tuesday at Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. Rhoda was the loving wife of 68 years of Al; beautiful mother of David (Melinda), and Donna (Marty) Berg; fond grandmother of Charles (Vicki), John (Jessica), Peter (Kelly) Berg, Casey (Leah) Berg, and Jamie Berg; loving great-grandmother of Kolbie, Kasey, Nevaeh, Alex and Benson. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister. Memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1190 N. Hicks Rd, Palatine, IL 60067. For more info www.brustfuneralhome.com
or call 888-629-0094.