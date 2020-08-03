Rhona Zagon, nee Shulman, age 84, beloved wife of the late Don Zagon. Loving mother of Sheri (Vince) Muciaccia, Judith (Rob) Wainer, and Ilene (the late Kenneth) Krakman. Proud grandmother of Monica (Steve) Chovanec, Andrea Muciaccia, Amanda Wainer, Adam Wainer, Rebecca Krakman, Noah Krakman, and Aden Krakman. Cherished great grandmother of Lincoln Chovanec. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com