Rhona Zagon
Rhona Zagon, nee Shulman, age 84, beloved wife of the late Don Zagon. Loving mother of Sheri (Vince) Muciaccia, Judith (Rob) Wainer, and Ilene (the late Kenneth) Krakman. Proud grandmother of Monica (Steve) Chovanec, Andrea Muciaccia, Amanda Wainer, Adam Wainer, Rebecca Krakman, Noah Krakman, and Aden Krakman. Cherished great grandmother of Lincoln Chovanec. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
August 2, 2020
She was a nice lady. When I worked at uncle phil zagons office where Rhona worked i helped out there too and she was very helpful. She will be missed and remembered as a great and kindhearted lady.
Andrea Myerson Berman
Family
