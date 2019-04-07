|
|
Rhonda Lynn Wolff, nee Reder, age 63, loving mother of Daniel (Hillary Gimpel) Wolff, and devoted partner to Joel Lipsky, passed peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on April 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Shirley and Bernard Reder; dear sister of Richard (Marlene) Reder, and Elise (Marco) Benassi; and cherished by family members Elizabeth, Mike, & Raelynn Taylor, Jeremy Reder, Jake, Peter & Michael Benassi, and Evan Lipsky. She collected many loving friends whom she treated like family throughout her life. Chapel service Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a meaningful . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019