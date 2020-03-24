|
Rhonda Perkins nee Lang, 82, beloved wife of the late Richard "Dickie" for over 60 years; loving mother of Jeffrey, Gary (Marion) and Lyle (Jodi); cherished grandma of Livia, Brandon (Erin), Grant (Bethany), Rachel and Carly; adored great grandma of Simon, Sawyer and Gwendolyn; devoted daughter of the late Ralph and Bertie Lang; dearest sister of the late Andrea and Shelly; fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Due to the pandemic and in an effort to keep extended family and friends safe, services and shiva will be private. A public memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the , . For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2020