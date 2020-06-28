Rhonda Sue Shapiro, nee Wulff, age 63. Beloved wife of Dan Shapiro. Loving mother of Lauren (Jordan) Mandel, Joe (Hilary) Shapiro and Jonathan Shapiro. Proud grandmother of Daisy Isla Mandel. Cherished daughter of Jerrald and Helene Wulff, nee Silverman. Devoted sister of Julie (Eric) Greenfield. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Brain Research Foundation, www.thebrf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.