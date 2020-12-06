Ricardo A. Miranda, age 83, of the Chicagoland area. Beloved husband of the late Lita Lacson Miranda; loving father of Rommel and Ron and father-in-law of Yvonne; cherished grandfather of John, Michael, and Lauren. Ricardo lived his life as a loving, caring, fun, and giving Christian man. He always had a smile to offer, a song to sing that would light up a room, and, of course, candy for kids. Ricardo was born to Simon and Paz Miranda. He had a total of four brothers and four sisters. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Assembly of God, 9779 Gross Point Rd., Skokie, IL, 60076. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
