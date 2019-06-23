|
Ricardo Alfredo Rivera, age 47, of Wadsworth. Beloved husband of Kathryn for 24 years. Loving father of Ricardo II, Antonio, and Katarina. Cherished son of Francisca and Arnulfo Masso.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation will continue Saturday June 29, 2019 from 9-10 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6401 Gages Lake Rd, Gurnee. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 AM. Interment to conclude at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Ricardo to St. Jude at or Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019