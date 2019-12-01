Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church.
Resources
Ricardo Herrera Obituary
Ricardo Herrera, age 54, CPD, Sgt. passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Gaudish), loving father of MiThalia and Kayla Herrera; devoted son of Thalia and the late Octavio Herrera and son in law of Connie and the late John Gaudish; dear brother of Octavio, Jr. (Nancy) Herrera and Elizabeth Herrera; brother in law and friend to many. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Oak Lawn. Funeral Tuesday, December 3, 2019 prayers from Blake-Lamb at 9:15 a.m. to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation or would be appreciated. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
