Ricardo Herrera, age 54, CPD, Sgt. passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Gaudish), loving father of MiThalia and Kayla Herrera; devoted son of Thalia and the late Octavio Herrera and son in law of Connie and the late John Gaudish; dear brother of Octavio, Jr. (Nancy) Herrera and Elizabeth Herrera; brother in law and friend to many. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Oak Lawn. Funeral Tuesday, December 3, 2019 prayers from Blake-Lamb at 9:15 a.m. to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation or would be appreciated. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019