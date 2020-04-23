Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Rich F. Urbinati

Rich F. Urbinati Obituary
Rich F. Urbinati, 44; Cherished husband of Merridith nee Menconi; Devoted father of Celia and Frank; Beloved son of Donna Urbinati nee Rossi and the late Richard Urbinati; Loving brother of Carl (Valerie) Urbinati; Dear son-in-law of Larry and Cecelia Menconi, brother-in-law of Lino Menconi, Sandra (Chuck) Auriemma, Christopher (Maria) Menconi, David (Julie) Menconi and Anthony (Katie) Menconi; Fond uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to many. Due to our current health guidelines, all services and interment at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
