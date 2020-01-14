Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Richard A. Berg Obituary
Richard A. Berg, 71, son of the late Annette and John Berg; loving brother of Steven (Penelope Parkes) Berg and Kevin (Jane) Berg; fond uncle of Abrianna Berg; dear cousin of Sandy (Larry Pachter) Starkman and Ronnie Jo Sokol. Funeral service Wednesday 11 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Zion Gardens (Gate 601, Rosemont Park). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
