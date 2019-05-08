Home

Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard A. Bruski, age 84, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born November 13, 1934, the son of (the late) Alexander and Mary (nee Dziadula) Bruski. On May 4, 1957, he married the love of his life, Carole Lidbury. Richard worked for the Chicago Police Department and retired as a Sergeant after 33 years. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington St. Chicago, IL 60607 or Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1301 W. 22nd St., Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL 60523. For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
