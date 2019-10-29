|
Richard A. Carli 77, loving husband of Danniele nee Hansen, loving father of Carol Ann (James) Cummings, Richard (April), James, Tammy (Michael) Burdiak, William (Janine) Hahn, James (Mary) Henley Jr. grandfather of Ryan, Brianna, Drew, Catherine, Kelcie, Joseph, Olivia, Ashley, brother-in-law of Helen, father in law of the late Kristin, brother of the late Adolph, Norman. Visatition 10AM-1PM Friday Kristan Funeral Home 219 W. Maple (Rt 176 2 blocks West of Rt 45) Mundelein. Funeral 1 PM Friday at the funeral home. Interment Ascension Cemetery. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019