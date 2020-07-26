Richard Anthony Covello, 89; noted arts critic and historian, opera aficionado and lecturer; Executive Administrator, WNIB and its foundation; veteran, U.S. Army; died Friday July 17, 2020. Survived by family in the New York metropolitan area and many friends and acquaintances in the local arts community. At his direction, no memorial services are planned. Supporters of the arts are encouraged to make a donation to their favorite organization in his memory. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.