More Obituaries for Richard Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Gray

Richard A. Gray Obituary
Richard "Dick" Gray Sr., age 76, of Forest Park. Beloved husband of Nancy (Barone) for almost 54 years; loving father of Richard Jr. (Renee) and Tina Hosty; devoted Papa to Reagan and Sydney; dear brother of Edward Jr. (Carol), John Sr., Patricia Antonelli (Edward), Catherine Sarno, and honorary "sister" Sherry Ayala; favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews; loyal friend to countless people. Richard was a proud Lieutenant of the Forest Park Fire Department from 1969-1989 and then realtor & partner at Reich & Becker for 10 years. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his incredible life will be held at a later date. Info. 708-366-2200 or www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
