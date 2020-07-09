Richard, aka Papa G, Chief, Uncle, Brother or friend, got a call on July 5th, 2020 for a vacation he could not refuse and one that he would not return from. As he always said, "When the big man upstairs calls you got to go, he's the boss, there is no choice." Although Richard did not want to go, he knew this vacation came with great benefits. Unlimited food, seeing all the family, friends and dogs that have gone before him and never-ending parties, music, laughter and love. Including every sport, he can think of to watch. We gain a new guardian angel who will see us all grow old as we experience life till the day we see him again.
Please visit www.knollcrest.net
for obit and more information.
In lieu of flowers, donations to support the work of Dr. Akhil Chawla and Dr. John Abad for the Northwestern Medicine Pancreatic Cyst Clinic in memory of Richard A Grieco at giving.nm.org/richgrieco