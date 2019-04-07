Home

Richard A. Gritschke

Richard A. Gritschke Obituary
Richard A. Gritschke, 76, of Glenview at rest March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Diann Gritschke; loving father of Christian Gritschke and Heather Kaspar; fond stepfather of John (Amy), Joseph (K.C.), and James (Vanessa) Kielczynski and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Margaret Gritschke; his uncle and aunt, Franklin and Marguerite Smith; brother, Robert; first wife, Maria Paz and granddaughter Amber. Richard also leaves behind his cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 9:00 a.m. until time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gift of Hope, 425 Spring Lake Dr., Itasca, IL 60143. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
