Richard A. "Dick" Hegberg, 93, of Chicago. Beloved and devoted husband of Lois Elaine, nee Sundin, of 63 years; loving father of Mark (Anne Phillips), Bruce (Wendy Lapish), six grandchildren (Elizabeth, Thomas, Phillip, Jessica, Eric and Abigail), nieces and nephew Janet, Patricia and Richard. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Marion and Jeanne. Dick was a lifelong resident of Chicago, raised in the Andersonville-Edgewater neighborhood, the grandson of Swedish immigrants. Upon graduation from Senn High School at the height of WWII, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving in Patrol Bombing Squadron VPB-91, Fleet Air Wing 4, and Air Transport Squadron 5. His love of the PBY seaplanes, to which he was assigned, was unfailing. Upon graduating from IIT as mechanical engineer following the war, Dick found the love of his life Lois; he also found his calling as a successful lifelong engineer in building sciences and controls, being employed by Bell & Gossett and then Powers Regulator Company. He was an instrumental member of the American Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) for over 60 years. Over the course of his personal and professional life, he developed a love for education; he was a devoted Sunday school superintendent for Edgebrook Lutheran Church and scoutmaster of BSA Troop 957 for many years; he was instrumental in founding Illinois ASHRAE professional education, having educated thousands new to a field not commonly covered in higher education. His counsel and good humor will be missed by all that knew him. A life well lived in service to others. Visitation Wednesday April 24th from 3-9 PM with a service at 7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago. Interment private. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com