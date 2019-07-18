Richard A. Heidecke, Jr., age 70, passed on Monday, July 15, 2019 with his wife and sons by his side. He was born June 29, 1949 to Richard Heidecke Sr. and the late Laura Heidecke, nee Perrelli. Graduated from Loyola University Chicago, then John Marshall Law School, graduating first in his class, on law review, and winning his National Law Fraternity (Tau Epsilon Rho) Essay Contest twice. He became a lawyer in 1974 and established Heidecke Law Offices. He loved his job because he loved helping people. He taught two law courses at the College of DuPage for a few years. He was a member of the DuPage County Bar Association. He was a founding father of Westmont Rotary, a Paul Harris Fellow.



Richard A. Heidecke Jr. is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debra C. Heidecke, nee Svitak. He is the loving father of Rich (Amanda), Mark (Schweta), and the late Julie Heidecke; cherished grandfather of Mia, Brianna, and Rayden; brother of Ken Von Heidecke, Lynn (Lou) DeRose, Steve Heidecke, Laurie Heidecke, Michael Heidecke, and Susan (Bryan) Ocasio. Visitation Friday, July 19th, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, July 20th, 9:15 a.m. from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale, IL 60521 to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment, Bronswood Cemetery. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Julie K. Heidecke Tribute Awards Foundation. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019