Richard A. Horwich, age 73, devoted son of the late Daniel and the late Ruth Horwich; loving brother of Martin (Lynne) Horwich and Barbara (Jack) Greenstein; adored uncle of Julius Horwich, Ardis Gacek, Todd (Kim) Greenstein, and Laura (Tom) Stevens; treasured great uncle of Ruth and Laura Gacek. Richard was a friend to the residents and staff at the Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes Senior Living Community, where he loved playing Sudoku and delivering his one of a kind of humor. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, 17 N. State St., #650, Chicago, IL 60602, www.epilepsychicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020