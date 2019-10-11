|
Vietnam Veteran U. S. Army; age 72 of Homer Glen and formerly of Bridgeport; beloved husband for 51 years of Judy A. nee Santiago: proud father of Angela (Daniel) Chrusciel, Patricia (fiance James Cross), Richard A. and Frank Adam: beloved papa of Olivia, Kobi, Jams, Matthew, Vivienne and Charlotte. Richard was a member of the Mark White Square VFW Post 6870. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 9: p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery.
