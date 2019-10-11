Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Richard A. Naujokas

Richard A. Naujokas Obituary
Vietnam Veteran U. S. Army; age 72 of Homer Glen and formerly of Bridgeport; beloved husband for 51 years of Judy A. nee Santiago: proud father of Angela (Daniel) Chrusciel, Patricia (fiance James Cross), Richard A. and Frank Adam: beloved papa of Olivia, Kobi, Jams, Matthew, Vivienne and Charlotte. Richard was a member of the Mark White Square VFW Post 6870. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 9: p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery.

Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or

www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019
