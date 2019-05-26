Richard A. Nemec, age 93, of Carpentersville formerly of Villa Park proud W.W. II Navy Veteran. Beloved husband for 64 years of Leona nee Hajek. Loving and devoted father of Susan (Bradley) Fairhurst, Caryn (Nicholas) Antonelli and the late Christine Nemec. Proud and adoring grandpa of David and Daniel (Jessica) Fairhurst, and Nicholas and Victoria Antonelli. Fond brother of Otto (Sue) Nemec, Lillian (Nicholas) Arico, Felicia (Gerald) Oosterveen as well as 7 siblings who preceded him in death. Uncle and friend of many. Family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Burial with Military Honors at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation Monday at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee from 1-6 PM and again on Tuesday morning at church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to either the , The or . To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info please call 847-426-3436. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary