Opila , Richard A. Richard A. Opila, age 71, of Oak Lawn, IL, Vietnam Veteran, member of Johnson Phelps VFW Post 5220 of Oak Lawn for over 35 years, passed away on June 15, 2019. Loving husband of 50 years to Susan Opila; Beloved father to Christine (Mark), Cherie (Ivan), Anthony (the late Traci), and Timothy (Natalie); Cherished grandpa to Natalie, Isabelle, Erik, Ivan, Olivia, Sophia, Nora, Clara, and Vince; Dear brother to Donna (John); Uncle to John and Candace; Cousin to many. Funeral Service at 10 AM on Monday, 6/24, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Visitation from 3-9 PM on Sunday, 6/23, at the Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please assist our Veterans by donating to a Veteran's in honor of Richard.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019