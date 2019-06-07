|
Richard "Rich" A. Suda, age 76. Loving husband of Ruth; loving father of Karen (Mark) Matusiak, Kimberly (Bill) Bice, Jeffrey Suda, Todd Lockwood, and the late Pamela Lockwood; cherished grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 4; fond brother of Carol Sands and Frank Suda; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien. Interment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019