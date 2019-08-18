|
|
Richard A. Vogel, age 89, of Darien. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Soldier, Lawyer, Engineer, Friend and Hero. US Army Veteran, Corps of Engineers / Korean War. Beloved husband of Juliet for 50 years. Loving father of Richard E. (Elizabeth J.) Vogel. Devoted grandfather of Allison J. Vogel. Dear brother of the late Edward J. (late Eleanor) and the late Donald Vogel. Proud graduate of Earle Elementary School, Lindblom High School, University of Illinois College of Engineering and Cleveland-Marshall Law School. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Friday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, where funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019