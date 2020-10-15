1/
Richard Alan Belair Sr.
Richard Alan Belair Sr., age 81, was born into eternal life on October 12, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Elaine "Cookie". Beloved Father of Lynn (Jim) Rozhon, Rick Jr. (Michelle) Belair and Christine "Tina" (Kip) Anderson. Loving Papa to Jimmy, Rebecca, Emily, Hannah, Stella, Allison and Amanda. Beloved Brother-in-law and uncle to many. Visitation is Saturday at St. Daniel the Prophet Church from 10 AM until time of mass at 11AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundaion (JDRF) would be greatly appreciated. To share a memory or offer condolence please visit Rich's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
