|
|
Richard Allen Beemster; Age 57, Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Thompson, Loving father of Kyle; Devoted son of Richard and Annie "Lee," nee Lightsey; Proud Brother of Doug (Tonya) Beemster and Pam (Tony) Curatolo; Fond uncle, nephew, cousin and devoted friend to many. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019