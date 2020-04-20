|
Richard Allen Fronczak age 78 of Batavia formerly of Mount Prospect.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret Jane nee Roberts. Loving father of Christopher (Abigail) and Caroline (Michael) Nogroski. Devoted grandfather of Gwendolyn Jane and David Richard Fronczak and Asher Akiva and Max Roberts Rhys Nogroski. Fond brother of Cathy (Steve) Cournoyer. Funeral Service will be held privately at the Malone Funeral Home Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials given will support the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. #800 Chicago, IL. 60631, and greatly appreciated. Info 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020