March 6, 1970 - September 11th, 2019, passed away after a courageous battle with Lymphoma. Beloved newlywed husband of Stephanie and the late Deborah and second wife Felicia. Son of Earl C. and Nancy J. Wilson. Best buddy of brothers Robert and Michael. Father of his treasured Spencer and Skyler. Grandfather of newborn Zachary. Rick served in the Army in the Gulf War; Somalia and the Florida disaster. A celebration of his life will be planned in the future in Bradenton, FL and Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019