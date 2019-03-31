Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Richard "Rich" Altergott

Richard 'Rich' Altergott, 90, passed away March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol. Cherished father of Patricia (Wayne) Beal, Judy Kern, Lynn Creighton. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey, Carolynn, Daniel, Michael, Anne. Proud great grandfather of Lily, Molly, Jack, Jesse. Fond uncle of many. Visitation will be Monday, April 1, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eden United Church of Christ, Chicago. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
