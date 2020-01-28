Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Richard Knutson
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
17951 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL
More Obituaries for Richard Knutson
Richard Alvin Knutson


1941 - 2020
Richard Alvin Knutson Obituary
Richard Alvin Knutson, age 78, died January 25, 2020. Richard was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Gunnar and Ruth (nee Anderson). Richard excelled in academics earning an Illinois State Scholarship. After graduating from Bloom High School he earned a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Illinois. In 1964, he married MaryJo Pratico and together they raised three children in Calumet City, Illinois. Richard worked as a pharmacist his whole life and for a short time owned his own pharmacy in Chicago. He lost the first love of his life in 1998, when MaryJo passed away after a brief illness. Richard was fortunate to find love again when he married Rosemarie Barbieri in 2002. Together they lived in Chicago in the Armor Square neighborhood. After Richard's retirement in 2009, he and Rosemarie traveled frequently, enjoying the sites in Italy, Norway, Alaska, Central America, the Caribbean, Jordan and his favorite - Israel. Rosemarie passed away in 2016, and Richard moved to Homewood, Illinois to be near his daughter and son in the south suburbs. Richard enjoyed walking his beloved dog Mitzy around the streets of Homewood and the Izaak Walton Preserve. He enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, poetry, history, and treasure hunting with his metal detector. Richard was a kind, gentle, curious and compassionate man. He said he was never bored a day in his life. He is survived by his three children: Frank (Susan) Knutson of Granger, IN; Cheryl (Daniel)Hinich of Homewood, IL; and Jeffrey (Lisa) Knutson of Palos Heights, IL. His two brothers: Gunnar (Renee Schwartz) Knutson of Chicago; and Edward Knutson of New Smyrna Beach, FL. His eight grandchildren: Kristina Knutson, Kim (Brian)Klein, Kaylee Knutson, Gina Knutson, Katie Knutson, Steven Hinich, Sophia Hinich, and Erik Knutson. And his four great-granddaughters: Raniyah, Mya, Madelynn, and Hannah. His legacy of kindness and love will live on in his family and all that knew him. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood Friday, Jan 31st from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, Feb. 1st, 9:30 a.m. to St. Joseph Church, 17951 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's research would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
