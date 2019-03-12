Richard "Rick" Alvin Lindrooth, 83, passed away March 10,2019 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Beverly; loving father of Bonnie (Randy), Rich (Miriam), and Kirsten (Jon); cherished grandfather Joe, Julia, Kendall, Ellie, Lindsey, Anna, and Jenna; dear brother of Chuck (Fay) Lindrooth and the late Ann; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. After graduating from the University of Illinois in 1954 with an accounting degree, he spent his career as a partner at Arthur Andersen. Rick also served in the Army and when stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, he met his wife Beverly. They were married in 1962 and raised their three children in Northbrook. Rick was an active member holding leadership positions at St. David's Episcopal Church, Chicago Curling Club and Covert Resort Association where he spent his summers at "the cottage" in Linden Hills, MI. Rick loved sports and was an avid reader, curler, golfer and sailor. As a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Rick's humor, morality, wisdom, compassion and fighting spirit will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2410 Glenview Rd., Glenview, IL 60025. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church or Linden Hills Memorial Fund. Funeral information 847-998-1020 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary