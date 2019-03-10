Richard Andrew ("Dick") Rauch of Winnetka, IL, died at the age of 89 on December 1, 2018 at Warren Barr, a health care facility located in Lincolnshire, IL, with support services provided by JourneyCare, a hospice in Glenview, IL. He was a generous man of principle, a patriot, a family man and a businessman in the highest sense of the word. Moreover, he had a statesman-like bearing with the ability to communicate his vision and provide thoughtful leadership in an eminently fair and considerate manner. He was also a wonderful story teller and most congenial host.A more detailed version of this obituary is available on the Donnellan Family Funeral Services webpage.Mr. Rauch was born March 4, 1929 in Marion, IN. He met the love of his life, Suzanne ("Suzy") Benjamin, when they were 15. They began a spirited romance that never dimmed, and were married at her family's home in Marion on July 23, 1950 while he was home on leave from the Air Force. Mr. Rauch began his business career in Indianapolis, IN after graduating from the Indiana University School of Business in Bloomington, IN. The family moved to Winnetka, IL in the late 1950's when he joined Seay & Thomas, a commercial real estate firm where he enjoyed great success. Mr. Rauch started his own real estate firm in the early 1970's, which evolved into Rauch & Company. Among other things, the firm developed the first Class A office buildings in the O'Hare Airport corridor and later branched out into developing retirement communities including The Moorings of Arlington Heights, IL and Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, VA. Mr. Rauch founded or co-founded several other companies throughout his career including Base Transition and Development Services, a firm that assisted in the transition of closed military bases to civilian use, and Special Tactical Services, a Virginia-based company that provides products, training, and other services to the U.S military and various government agencies. Mr. Rauch was a past president of the Chicago Board of Realtors, a past director of the Illinois Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors, and "Illinois Realtor of the Year" in 1977. He was a longtime member of the Union League Club of Chicago and held numerous offices including serving as its 107th president. He was especially involved in the ULCC's military affairs activities.Mr. Rauch was also a member of several other civic, professional and social organizations, including the Chicago Crime Commission and the Tavern Club of Chicago. He became a licensed pilot in mid-life and owned and operated various aircraft. He had a lifelong interest in firearms and was an accomplished marksman.Mr. Rauch was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Master Mason, a Shriner and a member of the United Methodist church.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Suzanne Rauch of Winnetka, IL; his son Richard A. Rauch, Jr. and his wife, Deborah Susan Rauch of Winnetka, IL; his daughter Rebecca Sue Rauch of Winnetka, IL; and his grandsons Richard A. Rauch, III of Bloomington, IN; and Samuel G. Rauch and his wife Cheyenne Solomon of Pflugerville, TX. He was pre-deceased by his older brother, George W. Rauch, Jr. of Chicago, IL, Palm Beach, FL, and Nantucket, MA, as well as his older sister Martha Ellen Rauch Greenough of Marion, IN.Per Mr. Rauch's wishes, there will be no memorial service. His ashes will be spread in the Rauch area of the Masonic Cemetery in Warren, IN near the old family farm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Rauch's memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs c/o the Union League Club, 65 West Jackson St., Chicago, IL 60604 (webpage: https://www.ulcc.org). Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary