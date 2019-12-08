|
|
Richard Anthony Ceci, age 85 of Aurora, formerly of Berwyn. Beloved husband of Mel nee Dadabo, loving father of Deanna (Robert) Myers, cherished grandfather of Austin (Savanna) Biagioni and Nathan Myers, dear brother of the late Debaldo (late Betty), the late Edward (Maureen) and the late Robert (Norma) Ceci, fond uncle to many. Funeral Thursday, December 12, 2019, Chapel Service Time Pending at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Cremation Private. Visitation Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 3:00pm to 9:00pm. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019