Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Maack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Anton Maack

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Anton Maack Obituary
Richard Maack, 93 of Lindenhurst, IL; formerly Niles, IL and Antioch, IL. Beloved husband for nearly 70 years of the late Phyllis (nèe Brodd). Loving mother of Lori (David) Petykowski, Richard Jr. (Katie) Maack, and the late Steven Maack. Dear grandfather of Becky (Mitch), Emily (Matt), Rachel (Ryan) and Christopher; and great-grandfather of William, Evelyn, Bryson, Adelyn, Violet, Finley, Avery, and Claire; fond brother of the late Laura. Visitation 1-5PM Sun. Feb. 24, 2019 at STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL. Funeral 10AM Mon. Feb. 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.