Richard Maack, 93 of Lindenhurst, IL; formerly Niles, IL and Antioch, IL. Beloved husband for nearly 70 years of the late Phyllis (nèe Brodd). Loving mother of Lori (David) Petykowski, Richard Jr. (Katie) Maack, and the late Steven Maack. Dear grandfather of Becky (Mitch), Emily (Matt), Rachel (Ryan) and Christopher; and great-grandfather of William, Evelyn, Bryson, Adelyn, Violet, Finley, Avery, and Claire; fond brother of the late Laura. Visitation 1-5PM Sun. Feb. 24, 2019 at STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL. Funeral 10AM Mon. Feb. 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019