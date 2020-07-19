Richard Arthur Owen, age 69, of Naperville, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a long, valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Rick is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Natalie (nee Firlick) Owen; sons, Christopher (Theresa) Owen, Bradley (Shanita Cooper) Owen; grandchildren, Daniel Owen, Thomas Owen; sister, Elizabeth (James) Owen-Kelley; brother, Robert (Mary) Owen; in-laws Susan and Arthur Malina and Nancy and Al Trevino; beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Elizabeth (nee Gerew) Owen. An Industrial Engineer by trade, Rick worked for Republic Steel and LTV Steel for 29 years. A second 13-year career as a Tax Consultant for H&R Block in Lansing, IL followed. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Richard's name may be made to the American Lung Association
or a charity of your choice
. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com