Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
8404 S. Cass Ave.
Darien , IL
View Map
Richard B. Duffner Obituary
Richard B. Duffner "Duff", Age 84, beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Dore) for 62 years. Proud father of Steven (Danza), Jeanmarie, and Lisa. Loving Grandfather of John (Kelly), Dylan, Rachel Vanderjack, Kyle Mikolajewski, and Jordan Mikolajewski. Loving Great Grandfather of Peyton, Kameron and Rosalyn. Fond brother of the late Gordon (Nancy), the late Thomas (Marietta), the late Dennis (Pat), and the late Mary Jane Kierulf (Simon). Cherished Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Close friend of Lou Schwartz (Rosemary), John Manning ( Dorothy) and Callis Niquette (Joan). Memorial Visitation 3-9 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Family and friends to meet Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. 8404 S. Cass Ave., Darien for a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass. Interment Private. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
