Age 84, a resident of Frankfort, Illinois since 1976, formerly of Harrisburg, Illinois, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Gaskins (Krueger) for 61 years; loving father of Stacy Gaskins and Victoria (late John) Keller; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Rebecca, Christina, and Jessica; dear brother of Charlotte Jean (Edward) Carone; and loved by many dear nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parent's MB and Hazel Gaskins (Matthews) and one sister Gracella (late Martin) Grossman. Richard served his country proudly in the United States Army before and during the Viet Nam crisis and Cold War, receiving many medals of honor. Prior to retirement in 2000 he was the Chief Executive Officer of the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) and prior to that served as the Executive Director of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers (AIREA). He and several generations of his family were proud members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was known for his incredible sense of humor, enjoyed boating and fishing and loved spending winters as a resident of Marco Island, Florida. Memorial donations to the National Animal Welfare Society (NAWS) in Mokena, IL would be appreciated (www.NAWSUS.org). Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 18 to May 24, 2020.