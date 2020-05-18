Richard B. Gaskins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84, a resident of Frankfort, Illinois since 1976, formerly of Harrisburg, Illinois, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Gaskins (Krueger) for 61 years; loving father of Stacy Gaskins and Victoria (late John) Keller; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Rebecca, Christina, and Jessica; dear brother of Charlotte Jean (Edward) Carone; and loved by many dear nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parent's MB and Hazel Gaskins (Matthews) and one sister Gracella (late Martin) Grossman. Richard served his country proudly in the United States Army before and during the Viet Nam crisis and Cold War, receiving many medals of honor. Prior to retirement in 2000 he was the Chief Executive Officer of the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) and prior to that served as the Executive Director of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers (AIREA). He and several generations of his family were proud members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was known for his incredible sense of humor, enjoyed boating and fishing and loved spending winters as a resident of Marco Island, Florida. Memorial donations to the National Animal Welfare Society (NAWS) in Mokena, IL would be appreciated (www.NAWSUS.org). Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved