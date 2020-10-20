1/
Richard B. Stranahan
Richard B. "Dick" Stranahan, 91, passed away on October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eloise (nee Smith), loving father of Chip (Vivian), and proud grandfather of David and Elizabeth. Born in Fargo, ND and raised in Des Plaines, IL, he attended Maine Township High School (now Maine East) and graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, IL. He is loved by his family and celebrated by his many friends in Park Ridge, Lake Barrington Shores, and the Green Bay Packers who will miss his ardent cheers. A memorial service is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or Knox College. For complete obituary information, please visit: www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
