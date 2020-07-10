Richard Becker Sr. 92, of Mundelein passed away on July 7 2020. He is survived by his wife, Laura (nee Chandler), children Richard Jr., Diane (Tom) Swiniuch, Patricia (Phil) Smetters, Thomas, Daniel (Gigi) and Kenneth (Colleen). A grandfather of 3 and great grandfather of 4. He was preceded in death by daughter Donna Jean, brother John Becker Jr., sisters Carol Brege and Virginia Molitor. Mass of Christian burial for Richard C. Becker Sr., 92 of Mundelein is 11 AM Monday at Kristan Funeral Home 219 W. Maple ave. Mundelein, Il. 60060. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. For information call (847) 566-8020.





